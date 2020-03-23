Footballers Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldini test positive for COVID-19

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala said on Saturday that he has become the third Juventus player to test positive for Coronavirus while former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son have also been infected. "Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know that we have received the Covid-19 test results and that Oriana [Sabatini, his girlfriend] and I are positive," Dybala, 26, tweeted.



Paolo Maldini

"Fortunately, we are perfectly fine. Thank you for your messages." Italian champions Juventus said that Dybala had been self-isolating since Wednesday. "He will continue to be monitored. He is well and is asymptomatic," said the club in a statement. Later on Saturday, the club said Maldini, now the technical director at Milan, and his son Daniel, 18, a youth team player, were also battling the disease. "Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others," said a statement from AC Milan.



Daniel Maldini

"They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities." Maldini, 51, is considered one of the greatest defenders of all time. He won five Champions Leagues with Milan and appeared in 647 matches. Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have also tested positive for the disease which claimed almost 800 more lives on Saturday, bringing the total in Italy to 4,825.

