Footie fever: Get yourself some football merchandise to join the World Cup fun

Football madness has gripped the city when you walk into parents on a video call with their kids to pick a jersey of their choice from Colaba Causeway

Buzz on the streets

You know football madness has gripped the city when you walk into parents on a video call with their kids to pick a jersey of their choice from Colaba Causeway. And to keep up with the demand, the stalls near Leopold Cafe are stocking jerseys of various countries including England, Portugal, Argentina, Spain, Germany (a favourite), Columbia, Belgium and Brazil. Available in kid sizes too, these retail for Rs 600 approximately. But the jackpot for sellers this year is the Nigerian jersey, which has been a sell-out all over the world (it sold out globally on the day of its release). Several young football fans ask for the bold neon green, white and black jersey while we are at the stall, and the prices quoted for these are as high as Rs 1,000. Mumbaikars are also asking for the kits of popular footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

The goal machine

Are you a fan of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo? Order this minimal art T-shirt where The Terminator meets Rocket Ronaldo.

Log on to: funatic.in

Cost: Rs 499

It's a wrap

If your heart beats for the Selecao, get yourself this jacquard knit scarf to pledge your support.

Log on to: goalsquad.com

Cost: Rs 1,379

Soft corner

Zabivaka, which means goalscorer in Russian, is the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Bring home the anthropomorphic Eurasian wolf in the form of a plush toy as a keepsake.

Log on to: store.fifa.com

Cost: Rs 1,356 (approx, plus shipping)

Wall art

For those who have football fanatics in the house, give them a surprise by giving their room a mini makeover with a fun football wall decal.

Log on to: pepperfry.com

Cost: Rs 429

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates