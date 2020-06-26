Footie matters

Sign up

Did you know that a lot of girls drop out of sports because their coaches don't know the dos and don'ts during periods? In order to break the stigma associated with menstruation and to spread awareness, Thane City FC is organising a webinar with a gynaecologist, social scientist and a football coach.

On Today at 6 pm

Log on to Thane City FC on Youtube

