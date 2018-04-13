For a cause, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to eat dried fish on Bengali New Year

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina decided to take this initiative after she received an invitation for the New Year celebrations from women residing in Rangpur district



In order to save the country's national fish Hilsa, during its breeding season, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina this year has decided to eat rice soaked in water (panta bhaat) and dried fish mash (Shutki bhorta) on the first day Bengali New Year.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Sheikh Hasina decided to take this initiative after she received an invitation for the New Year celebrations from women residing in Rangpur district. 'I will eat panta bhat on Pohela Boishakh (first day of Bengali new year). But with shutki bhorta, not ilish,' Dhaka Tribune quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

Dried fish mash (Shutki bhorta), Hilsa (ilish) fish and rice soaked in water (panta bhat) are three of the most popular foods during the Bengali new year. Bengali New Year, 1425, is celebrated with fervour across Bangladesh and across the world. For the last two years, she has been urging people to stop catching Hilsa fish in order to ensure growth in population of this fish.

'I am requesting all of you not to eat ilish to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Do not eat ilish, and discourage ilish fishing,' Dhaka Tribune further quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying. Every year starting from March 1, Bangladesh imposes a two-month ban on catching Hilsa in several southern districts to help boost their population.

