For a sparkling fix

Drinking from a bottle of beer or a fancy cocktail glass has its perks. But we've always found a can far more convenient — it's easier to chill in the refrigerator and you can carry it around without being afraid of your bag's contents being doused in alcohol. And that satisfying sound of a pop. All of which we've never got as far as wine is concerned in India. But the new Dia wine sparkler by Sula, offers just that.

The 330 ml variants — white and red — aren't too big and can fit into a handbag. We begin with the white, which is surprisingly smokey, a taste that stays for long owing to the mild sweetness. Two sips in and we get a lingering kala khatta aftertaste, which just doesn't go.

Puzzled, we try the red wine sparkler, and this one retains the sweetness that Dia wines are known for, though with the additional fizz. It also has a bitter aftertaste, which is quite unexpected, but we aren't complaining.

Cost Rs 180 (330 ml)

