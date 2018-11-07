For a subdued break

things-to-do

If fireworks and mithai is not your idea of Diwali, make the most of your holiday with these events

Tunes from the Indian subcontinent

End Bhai Dooj on a musical note as Namit Das and Anurag Shanker celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian written material in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, and present it with elements of ambient jazz and rock. With Shanker on guitars and Das lending the vocals, their collective, called Riwayat, comprises Shivang Kapadia on drums, Ralph Menezes on bass, and Harmish Joshi playing the saxophone. Their minimalist music explores the works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and Amir Khusrau, among others.

ON: November 9, 9 pm

AT: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

CALL: 8329110638

ENTRY: Rs 749

Shutterbugs at Shivaji Park

Invested in a good camera phone or DSLR but still not happy with the pictures? A basic photography workshop at Dadar's Shivaji Park will give you the lowdown on what it takes to capture memorable frames. You will be taken through your camera's automatic, manual and assisted settings. Participants will also learn how to capture motion in pictures and click under low-light conditions. With the beach at a stone's throw, kids playing cricket on and a tree-lined periphery, the venue makes for the perfect setting for the workshop.

ON: November 8, 5 pm

AT: Shivaji Park, Dadar.

CALL: 7719800777

COST: Rs 200

For non-Mumbaikar kind of laughter

Miss being home on Diwali? Meet these funny folks who have moved to Mumbai recently, or divide their time between their hometown and the city, and get a dose of hat-ke laughter. With their sets going beyond SoBo and vada pav, they might just crack you up.

ON: November 8, 8.30 pm

AT: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

ENTRY: Rs 100

Little green fingers

If your little one has forbidden you from lighting even the shagun ki phooljhadi, the Little Naturalist Training Workshop is perfect for the junior environmentalist. With nature trails, games and presentations woven into the schedule, the workshop will end in kids conducting a nature trail for parents.

FROM: November 9 to 11, 9.45 am to 5 pm

AT: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli East.

CALL: 28868686

COST: Rs 3,000

Mumbai, like you have never seen before

With the monsoon officially over, it's time for the sailing season to begin — an outdoor activity that has been gaining popularity among Mumbaikars with each passing year. Soak in stunning views of the city and the Arabian Sea as your boat leaves the shores of Mumbai from the Gateway of India for over an hour of sail time. Return to the starting point and treat yourself to an entirely new vista of Mumbai as its iconic landmarks glisten at sunset.

ON: November 10, 4 pm to 7 pm

AT: The Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL: 9833376765

COST: Rs 2,000

