MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

For all things Christmas

Published: Dec 13, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Make the most of the festive cheer with food, shopping, live performances at these two fetes

Christmas is truly around the corner and World of Christmas promises everything from goodies to performances and festive lighting. There are immersive games like Snow Blizzrd and Santa Ride through VR too.

ON December 13 to 15 and December 20 to 25, 12 pm to 11 pm
AT High Street Phoenix Mall, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.
FREE

At this festival being organised by a popular fitness studio in the city, you can tuck into delectable fare from much-loved diners and cafés while sipping on mulled wine. Pick from a range of home brands, organic stores and juiceries. Plus, you can sign up for a complimentary class.

ON December 13, 9 am to 9 pm
AT Physique 57, The Mansion, 1st Floor, Worli.
CALL 62668757

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK