For all things Christmas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Christmas is truly around the corner and World of Christmas promises everything from goodies to performances and festive lighting. There are immersive games like Snow Blizzrd and Santa Ride through VR too.

ON December 13 to 15 and December 20 to 25, 12 pm to 11 pm

AT High Street Phoenix Mall, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

FREE

At this festival being organised by a popular fitness studio in the city, you can tuck into delectable fare from much-loved diners and cafés while sipping on mulled wine. Pick from a range of home brands, organic stores and juiceries. Plus, you can sign up for a complimentary class.

ON December 13, 9 am to 9 pm

AT Physique 57, The Mansion, 1st Floor, Worli.

CALL 62668757

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates