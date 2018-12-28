For Amit Sadh and Annabel DaSilva love is holidaying together

television

Amit Sadh and ladylove Annabel DaSilva

Amit Sadh and ladylove Annabel DaSilva are holidaying in Nainital. The actor has opened up about his relationship with the model. She is said to have visited him while he was shooting for the web series, India Strikes: 10 Days, in Kashmir.

Looks like Amit is now in a happy space and has overcome his traumatic break-up with actor Neeru Bajwa, who he dated for several years. The actor refers to Annabel as his 'significant other'. The couple has been sharing loved-up snapshots of themselves on their social media accounts. Is it time to make things official soon?

His web outing Breathe behind him, Amit Sadh is now hard at work for Applause Entertainment's drama, India Strikes — 10 Days, which is based on the 2016 Uri attacks. Apart from getting into the mindspace of the character, the actor had to bulk up to slip into the role of Major Mike Tango, the mission leader of the Indian Army's Special Forces team that conducted surgical strikes on terrorist camps along the LoC. Madhurima Tuli plays a journalist in the series. The other star cast includes Darshan Kumar and Neeraj Kabi.

