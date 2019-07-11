For band-it queens

things-to-do

Apart from its upside down plot, the other thing from Stranger Things that caught our attention was Eleven's funky hair accessories. Read and follow

The first season of Stranger Things made everyone fall in love with Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) that exceeded her love for eggos. Two seasons on, and she's grown in more ways than one. And with her hair growing longer, she's also developed a sense of style — it was difficult not to get distracted by the pop of colour she introduced by donning a yellow scrunchie (and we aren't even referring to her shopping spree at the mall). This doesn't just pertain to Eleven, fans can also see a transformation in Brown — from the shy 12-year-old to the badass teen, who's already making style statements. Such that she's just announced her own line of sneakers, which she will design herself. But while you wait for the shoes, we tell you how you can wear hair accessories similar to those Brown sports in the new season.

Scrunchie love

*It's convenient, comfortable and keeps your hair off your face, which is useful in muggy Mumbai.

*Avoid this look if you're going to the gym as the hair at the nape of your neck will get sweaty. It's ideal for a casual look.

*Opt for vibrant colours like yellow, red or neon. Avoid any other accessory and pick for studs for your ears or a single hoop in the upper ear.

*Pair it with shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers. Avoid wearing them to formal occasions.

An ornamental touch

*Brown has flaunted tiny clips both on and off the screen. It is your first accessory as a kid and how you wear it evolves with time.

*A small and delicate one with a floral pattern adds a graceful touch, and also fits in if you're going for a goth vibe. Even a handful of star-shaped clips would look great if you pair it with a glittering outfit.

*Use a hair setting spray that will make sure the clips don't loosen or look shabby.

*Make sure your hair is at least shoulder length for this look or you may have to use more products, or clip up just a portion of your hair on the side.

Tombraider throwback

*The bubble ponytail meets Ariana Grande's giant wrap ponytail to give you a millennial Angelina Jolie vibe. Avoid unless you have waist-length hair or opt for extensions.

*Straight hair is a must as it offers a sleek look.

*You can wear it while playing a sport, heading out for dinner, or going for a gig at a local bar. Ensure the bands are placed at equal lengths and match the colour of your hair.

*Avoid bling, glitter or any other accessory. You can go all out with your eye make-up, though — be it dark kohl, glitter or neon do, they all work.

Cool streaks

*This look proves those wrong who think short hair give you less scope to style it. Taking streaks one step ahead, these streak-like ringlets look delicate and edgy at the same time.

*Pick a side of the head and limit it to about eight to 10 strands, depending on the volume of your hair. Make sure the ones on top aren't standing upright, else they'll dangle and make you look shabby.

*Avoid if you have frizzy hair. This accessory glams up your entire look, so go for bling or glitter.

*Be careful while removing them and comb your hair thoroughly beforehand.

Basic yet badass

*A delicate band with a simple floral pattern or intertwined vines with leaves is perfect for formal occasions. Pick only silver, gold or a polished bronze.

*You can use hair clay or blow dry your hair to maintain the shape.

*Don't go for a broad one or anything with too much bling. Avoid if you have frizzy hair.

*Make sure you pick a band whose teeth aren't too sharp, as this will give you a headache.

Inputs from Aditi Mehta

