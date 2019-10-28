For bandana boomers

It's a hair accessory that was born out of the most organic way — a big handkerchief used to prevent your hair from falling onto your face. Its colourful variants, often worn on the head or around the neck, have been quite functional for sailors, seafarers, farmers, cowboys, bikers and miners since the 17th century. "The most common variant, the one with the paisley print, actually comes from Kashmir, which was once part of the Persian Empire," informs stylist Anjali Sharma. Even the word bandana is derived from the Hindi word "bandhana" that means "to tie". "Associated with a retro vibe, it seems to be making a comeback. This year has been about going back to nostalgic elements and giving them a twist. So, it's no surprise that Sonam was spotted wearing it," she adds. But, because there's so much you can do with it, it gets tricky as the right fit depends on your face cut. We tell you how to get the right look.

Turban look

. Wear the turban only if you have an oval face and skip it if your face is round.

. A messy look is a strict no-no, as the turban is supposed to hold your hair in place. You can leave it free to peek out from behind or tie a ponytail.

. Choose one with asymmetric patterns in darker shades. You can also opt for one with glitter. But don't pick a solid colour as it would look a tad bland with this style.

. Accessorise with long but simple earrings, and avoid wearing multiple earrings. An ear-cuff would be difficult to wear with this look.



Anne Hathaway

Wrap around

. Quite useful when you're out in the sun, this look works best for those with a rectangular or square shaped face. Avoid it if you have a small face or round jawline, as it will make your face look thinner.

. A solid bandana is a good choice for evenings, but opt for a patterned one during the day. Don't choose one with bright colours but something which has a different pattern or shade at its ends. This will make the head accessory seem layered.

. A derivative of the old-school style in which it was originally worn, it looks best when paired with a summer dress.

. Do not wrap the bandana when going out for a formal occasion.



Rihanna

Tie it up

. The casual-yet-chic top-tie bandana look is apt for those with diamond or heart-shaped faces.

. Both patterned and solid ones work equally well. Pick colours that pop, with fun florals or polka dots.

. You can either let the tips of the triangle hang loose if you wish to go messy with your hair, with a few strands left to the side, or tuck the ends in for a neater look.

. When it comes to clothing, pair this with a floral dress for a cutesy vibe, or a leather jacket and aviators for a grunge look. Avoid blingy earrings.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates