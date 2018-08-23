For Bappa's sake, let's stay civil on the roads

opinion

The festive season is upon us and Mumbai's hot button topic is all the challenges that beset the city, which is in full celebration mode

Rather ruefully and tongue firmly in cheek, one has to add that it is not just mere mortals, even Lord Ganesh is in for a long and bumpy ride this Ganeshotsav. The festive season is upon us and Mumbai's hot button topic is all the challenges that beset the city, which is in full celebration mode.

The closure of two crucial flyovers in the city - Delisle Road in Lower Parel and Gokhale ROB in Andheri - which have been part of the procession routes for bringing the idol to the pandal as well as for visarjan, is now going to force mandals to look for alternate routes.

While the Lower Parel bridge has been completely shut for traffic, and is in the process of being dismantling, the vital east-west bridge in Andheri is only partially functional after its pedestrian walkway collapsed.

Mandals have admitted that other, longer routes are going to affect pedestrians and traffic alike. It is important that Mumbaikars do their bit during this season with an absolute adherence to traffic rules. Some traffic issues are to be expected, the best we can do is to arm ourselves with patience. Let us keep road rage where it belongs - in the trash can.

A much more disciplined traffic situation, which includes pedestrians and motorists, is in the interest of everybody at these times. Let us call a halt to the perennial tug-of-war between pedestrians and motorists. Pedestrians must be given right of way but, at the same time, they cannot endanger themselves and others through hazardous choices like jaywalking, for instance. The same consideration should be accorded to ambulances and fire engines - let them pass.

We need to be extra vigilant, cautious and considerate towards others this season. It is certainly not going to be an easy ride for the city. Look sharp, Mumbaikars.

