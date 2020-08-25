For better or for verse

When the country shuttered, nearly six months ago, Pune-based poet Arjun Rajendran started missing the camaraderie and exchange of ideas that's synonymous with poetry workshops. "So, I posted on Facebook to check if anybody would be interested in an online workshop, and the response was overwhelming," says Rajendran, adding that he, along with a small group, started meeting virtually to discuss poetry. In about a month, these appreciation sessions took the form of bi-weekly workshops led by Rajendran and was named The Quarantine Train (TQT).

All those "smitten by the poetry bug" hop aboard TQT every Tuesday and Saturday. "In a sense, TQT is an anagram. Quarantine is something that's still, whereas a train is moving," shares the poet about the name. Apart from Rajendran, there are also guest speakers such as Anil Menon and Kritika Pandey, among others, joining from across the world to ensure participants are exposed to diverse works. "We cover everything from classics by Margaret Atwood, to films, prose and other arts that influence the verse. Unlike other workshops that are time-bound, this is an ongoing journey," he adds.

Members are encouraged to also write their own drafts, get feedback, and lead the Zoom workshops. The best part is, one doesn't need to have a background in writing to join TQT. "All you need is an open, curious mind, a serious interest in poetry, and the willingness to put in effort," the curator sums up.

Log on to facebook.com/TheQuarantineTrain/ TEXT 7506200014 on WhatsApp to join the group

Cost Rs 2,000 for a year

