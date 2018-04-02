For Dinesh Karthik, supporting his wife Dipika Pallikal is 'everything'

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik recalls squash champ wife's gold medal feat at last CWG in Glasgow and wishes her luck for the current edition in Gold Coast, Australia



Dinesh Karthik with wife and squash ace Dipika Pallikal after she won the women's doubles gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

India batsman Dinesh Karthik, 32, is both nervous and excited as his wife, squash ace Dipika Pallikal, 26, set foot on Australian soil yesterday for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Dipika Pallikal and her partner Joshna Chinappa won a historic CWG gold medal in the doubles for India at the last edition of the Games in Glasgow, and Karthik recalled the moments when he cheered her on in Scotland.

"To be able to support my wife to achieve her goals is everything to me. Four years back we both got on a plane heading home with a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games, today as she lands for yet another Commonwealth Games after four long years of hard work, I can only hope that she has a time of her life in Gold Coast," Karthik wrote on Twitter yesterday.

"These four years have been tough. She's worked hard, lived out of a suit case for many months, looked after our home, supported me through everything and yet never once complained about anything. For me to be able to support her is everything," added the doting husband.

