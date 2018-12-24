For ex NASCAR babe Danica Patrick, it's Christmas then fitness!

other-sports

Former NASCAR champ plans 12-day workout to bounce back in shape after holidays

Danica Patrick posted this picture with sister Brooke on Instagram recently

Danica Patrick may have retired from NASCAR racing, but still trains hard to stay fit. She posted a video on Instagram recently working out with sister Brooke and wrote: "That was so fun to end the 12 days of Christmas workout with 95lb thrusters!!!! @brooke_selman is so tough! Obviously we are quite compatible, looked more like a simultaneous workout than a race. @crossfit @roguefitness @prettyintensebydanica [this workout is not in my workout program!... which starts January 7th so go get the book!]."



Danica Patrick

In the video, the sisters are seen doing clean lifts, dead lifts, pull-ups, kettlebell swings and burpees, and Patrick finished all of that in 24 minutes and 30 seconds as indicated by the board in this picture (above).

Patrick has asked people to purchase a copy of her book — Pretty Intense, to get details of the actual program. "So, ya know... if you're thinking about shaping up after the holidays, I am doing my 12 week workout program @prettyintensebydanica starting Jan 7. Let's make it fun and maybe a little bit competitive. Now, I won't be there to make sure your reps are quality and you won't see mine, but I promise I will be doing it all legit!"

