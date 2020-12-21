For excise officials it's once beaten, twice armed

Excise department officials have to keep their eyes and ears open for makers of illicit liquor

After being beaten up several times during raids against liquor smugglers, State Excise Department personnel will henceforth be armed with sticks, helmets and shields. Also, 19 new vehicles will be procured to help with patrolling.



The state is intent on preventing the smuggling of liquor and excise department personnel are constantly on the watch for illegal and counterfeit liquor sellers. However, there have been incidents of personnel being bashed up by mobs.

During the lockdown, an inspector and two jawans were attacked at Kalyan, leaving one jawan injured. In Tuljapur, a mob attacked an excise department official.

On the night of October 4, when excise department personnel went to apprehend people involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor in Kalyan, they were attacked by smugglers. On September 30, officials had a face-off with a group of smugglers in Pune, after they intercepted a truck full of liquor. The accused were trying to get the truck released from the officials.

Govt approves proposal

Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap discussed the safety aspect with officers and it was decided to buy body protectors, sticks and shields as safety measures. Also, 19 vehicles will be procured for patrolling, including six special ones to catch offenders. The vehicles will be distributed to Thane, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Nagpur divisions.

Umap told mid-day, "Excise teams have to go to several places to take action against smugglers. These attacks are usually sudden. Therefore, protective gear will be bought at the beginning of 2021."

Umap had written to the government for the procurement of sticks, helmets and shields, a proposal that the State has approved and provided funds for.

19

No. of vehicles to be procured for patrolling and apprehending offenders

