For Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor's mehendi was 'first and last outing of the month'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who has fractured her leg, says actress Sonam Kapoor's mehendi was the last outing of the month for her, as she will now be on bed rest. "First and last outing of the month for me! Sonam ki mehndi. Fractures are tiring! Back in bed from tonight on," Farah wrote alongside a photograph of herself and her triplets -- Czar, Diva and Anya.

On Tuesday morning, Farah wished Sonam a good life with groom Anand Ahuja. "Wishing my darling Sonam Kapoor all happiness and blessings! New journey begins today for Anand and you. Enrich each other in every way."

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had injured her feet and she took to her Instagram account to inform her well-wishers and followers about the mishap. She has been advised to take the assistance of a wheel-chair for the next three weeks. Well, the filmmaker surely knows how to keep the humour alive even in moments of pain. She wrote on her Instagram story, "My ride next 3 weeks.. making sure it's colour co-ordinated (sic)."

