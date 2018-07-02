For fifth time, government extends PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to March 2019

Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued the order under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act

Representation Pic/AFP

The deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended to March 31 next year, a CBDT order issued said. This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order, under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act, late on Saturday night, extending the deadline. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had last extended the deadline on March 27.

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after "consideration of the matter". It is understood that the fresh CBDT order has come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court earlier this year directing extension of the March 31, 2018 deadline for linking Aadhaar card with various other services. The apex court had ordered that the deadline be extended till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law. The government has made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing I-T returns as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever