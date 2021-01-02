For Horoscope Forecast Check The Predictions By Leading Celebrity Astrologer - Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha

ARIES

MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19

You may get the distinct feeling that someone is keeping you in the dark about developments at work. Their motive may be to get an advantage over you, so do your best to find out exactly what is going on. It can be more difficult than usual to pursue private studies. Your powers of concentration are apt to be weak. It might be a good idea to get some physical exercise before settling down to work. Travel is subject to disruptions. If you are setting off on a long-distance trip, make contingency plans in case of a delay or detour. A smile can work where a long face does not, and it will keep your opposition guessing.

TAURUS

APRIL 20 TO MAY 20

Your health will receive a real boost from some extra exercise. Just keep in mind that moderation should be observed in all things. At the same time, do not be too lackadaisical. Home renovations should be going well; you are bound to be pleased to have more interesting surroundings. However, do not get too carried away or you will not be satisfied until the whole house is transformed. A more open attitude to achieving cooperation at work can be effective. Small groups might work together especially well, giving an almost family-like atmosphere of support. Stay at home tonight to recuperate after this busy day.

GEMINI

MAY 21 TO JUNE 21

A more creative period is about to begin for you. Do not be surprised if you wake up full of new ideas. Romance is favoured because you are putting out the sort of vibrations that attract the opposite sex to you. Just remember to be a bit discriminating about who you get involved with; for once you can pick and choose. A chance for advancement in your job may come up; jump at it. Even an increase in responsibilities should be well within your scope. Work on your home is likely to be disruptive for some time, and tempers might fray in the uncomfortable conditions. The results, however, will be well worth the inconvenience, so be patient.

CANCER

JUNE 22 TO JULY 22

Life has come to the point when it is finally clear that you must find a way to balance career and family. Juggling the two means giving less than your best to both. Now you need to focus your energies. A new start bodes well for future self-development plans. You have gained an inner sense of authority which should enable you to take on ever more impressive projects. Money accumulated over the past few months can come in handy for improvements to your home. Discuss with your mate or partner what you both think is vital, then hire a professional as good a job as possible. Do not take out your impatience on children or pets.





LEO

JULY 23 TO AUGUST 22

There is no point claiming you can achieve more than is possible just because you want to impress someone. All that might happen is that you may fail and the person you are trying to impress will want nothing more to do with you. A legal case may not have the outcome that you expected, perhaps due to your unreasonably high expectations. There is nothing to do but swallow your disappointment and resolve not to make the same mistake again. Property negotiations could be causing some dissent between you and your mate or partner. Unless you are able to present a united front, you could be outsmarted at every turn.

VIRGO

AUGUST 23 TO SEPTEMBER 22

The emphasis today is on relaxation. As long as you have done enough advance preparation, it should be possible to sit back and enjoy a pleasurable day. You will probably want friends and family around, and everyone is likely to be in a harmonious mood. Your romantics could be delighted with a surprise organized by a loved one to brighten the day. In fact, this can mark the beginning of a new phase in your relationship. Youngsters may be difficult to control and could get overly excited unless you exert a calming influence. Make a point of calling distant family members who cannot be with you on this special day.

LIBRA

SEPTEMBER 23 TO OCTOBER 22

Either push yourself forward for promotion or you are apt to be overlooked; the choice is yours. It would be a pity to waste your talents when there is an opening just right for you to put them to full use. If you are looking for romance may want to try a dating agency or personal ads in a magazine or newspaper. In this way you will get to meet a selection of possible partners, and they will be people who are not shy of commitment. Youngsters are likely to need a firm hand. Do not let them wear you down. Older relatives, especially parents, may be rather possessive at the moment, so you need to keep a cool head. Try to be objective with them, but point out that you are now an independent individual.

SCORPIO

OCTOBER 23 TO NOVEMBER 21

A new course of study could be just what is needed to fill your evenings. Find out what is available at local evening classes. A recent connection with a distant business concern may soon bring you some well-deserved praise. If you get the opportunity, build on this success; it can do your career a world of good. You can inspire friends and co-workers by a more personal touch. Sometimes it is appropriate to divulge information about yourself that can add an extra dimension to your relationships. Spending time at work chatting is not always a waste of time; you can learn a lot about each other's goals and dreams.

SAGITTARIUS

NOVEMBER 22 TO DECEMBER 21

Someone who is working behind the scenes on your behalf is likely to do you a few favours. This is a useful day for catching up on neglected tasks which have been put aside for far too long. The atmosphere at work should seem warmer than usual, with people taking time to look out for each other. For Those who have been temporarily out of work, now is a good time to renew efforts to find another job. Get back in touch with an agency that helped you in the past. If you have moved, a potential employer may have no way of contacting you. Be sure to dress conservatively for an interview or meeting.

CAPRICON

DECEMBER 22 TO JANUARY 19

A new relationship may be slow to get off the ground, perhaps because both of you have work or family commitments. This is a favourable day to try to arrange to spend time together. It is possible that you will discover that you have more in common than you originally thought. In your business dealings it may be necessary to have more discussions than you anticipated, particularly in relation to beginning a new project. If you are not looking sufficiently to the future, others may have a curious way of reminding you to do so. Sometimes it is not a bad move to be a little impatient; let your feelings show.

AQUARIUS

JANUARY 20 TO FEBRUARY 18

It may be difficult to even get through breakfast without angry words being spoken. Neither you nor your mate or partner are going to react very well to the beginning of the day. However, it is unfair to take out stress on each other, so try to contain yourself even under provocation. As a big project at work comes to a close, superiors could be looking for someone to blame in case the outcome is less than successful. Make sure you stay out of their sights or you might find yourself being held responsible for more than your fair share of involvement. Your gift of gab can get you out of a tight corner if you forget a promise or do not show up for an appointment.

PISCES

FEBRUARY 19 TO MARCH 20

A financial transaction that has been hanging fire can be brought to a close at last. You should find that it has been worthwhile holding out to get the terms you want. It is not too soon to start thinking about finalizing plans for the end of the month. It would be a sound plan to have some small presents ready to exchange for surprise gifts that you receive. Try to work out a reasonable budget to cover all eventualities. A certain amount of tension may escalate if a loved one feels you are leaving them behind due to your efforts toward self-development. It is up to them to attempt to keep up with you; they should not hold you back

