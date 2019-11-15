For Katy Perry, it's work during the day and Bollywood party at night in Mumbai

Three days into her stay in Mumbai, it has been all about work for Katy Perry. Although stationed at The St Regis in Lower Parel, the pop queen has been making trips to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to prep for her Saturday gig. mid-day has learnt that special arrangements have been made at the five-star — an entire floor has been cordoned off for her and her team, with designated staff members assigned to Perry's duty. "She usually orders in her breakfast, comprising oat milk and something light to go with it. The kitchen has been getting requests for Asian vegetarian fare, especially dishes made with bok choy, which she enjoys gorging on. She is spending a large part of her day prepping for the concert," reveals the source.

The Roar hitmaker, whose music has several ardent admirers in B-Town, has already got a taste of Bollywood hospitality. We hear Jacqueline Fernandez visited her on Wednesday for an all-girls' dinner. "They enjoyed a meal at the hotel's Japanese restaurant, Yuuka, which was booked for them. The two spent an hour together."

Fernandez, who is playing host to the musician, tells mid-day how she was fascinated by Perry's knowledge of Indian music. "She was well aware of who Amit [Trivedi] was, her knowledge of music expands across the globe. It will be a different experience to see them live. When I first met her, despite being jet-lagged, she was full of energy. I told her how some of her songs have got me through [hard] times in my life."

Meanwhile, prep is on in full swing at Karan Johar's Khar residence for tonight's big bash. The party will be attended by the who's who of the industry, including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

