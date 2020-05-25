For next five days, heatwave to sweep northwestern parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that severe heatwave will sweep parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana in the next five days.

IMD Scientist Dr N. Kumar said: "Temperatures will continue to rise in Punjab, Haryana, southern UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the next five days, these areas will see a heatwave or severe heatwave, with temperatures likely touching 47 degree celsius at some places."

The weather agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on May 25 and 26 with severe heatwave conditions that will persist due to dry and north westerly winds prevailing over northwest India.

The mercury will, however, come down to 38 degrees by May 30. According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet weather, Delhi and its surrounding areas, and northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will get relief due to commencement of pre-monsoon activities like rain and dust storm.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius -- the highest this season.

Besides, the overall air quality index in the national capital stood at 160 micrograms per cubic metre, with particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 and 10 microns recorded at 68 and 204 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

In Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the AQI stood at 57, 44 and 82 micrograms per cubic metre.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever