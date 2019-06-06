For the bun of it

food

Indigo's burger-only Lokhandwala pit-stop is a let down for those who've dived into their scrumptious pulled pork in a corn bun

Pan-seared lamb and cheese burger. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

FOOD/Average

AMBIENCE/So-So

SERVICE/Great

COST/Reasonable

Ratings:

It was the perfect date night. Dim, romantic lights in an elegant setting. An ambience soft enough for you to whisper sweet nothings. A buttery river trout grilled to perfection. And, of course, a beautiful partner radiating with happiness. We still remember the time we had taken our significant other out for one of our first dinners together in this city. And we have Indigo Delicatessen in Lokhandwala to thank for that, a place that’s established a firm reputation as a classy restaurant that serves unfailingly good food.

So, when we hear that the same hospitality venture that owns the eatery has opened a burger joint right next door, called Indigo Burger Project, we waste little time in trying the place out. Except, with the partner being away this time, we take a friend along for company.



Indian inspired fish fingers

The two of us reach there late on a weekend night. But to our surprise, we find a place that has none of the aesthetic finesse of the delicatessen. Instead, it’s structured like any of the numerous value-for-money burger joints in the neighbourhood. Plus, there’s no other patron present. These are warning signs, but then we tell ourselves that it hardly matters if the food lives up to the promise.

With that hope in mind, we ask for fish fingers (Rs 200) as a starter, pan-seared lamb and cheese burger (Rs 300) along with an Old Monk-infused chicken one (Rs 250) for the mains, and a cleverly named mocktail, nojito (Rs 100). The service is quick, and the starter is served with a cilantro and mint mayo dip. But unfortunately, that’s the best part about it since the fish fingers themselves are too dry for our liking.



Nojito

So, we hold out hope for the burgers, and when the lamb and cheese one is served, our hopes are further deflated. It lacks the sinful juiciness any burger worth its salt should have, and on top of that, it’s not cheesy either. That leaves the Old Monk-infused version and we tell ourselves, “Come on, it’s Old Monk, your favourite drink. There’s no way you’re not going to like this one!” But one bite and we correct ourselves because even the rum can’t save it from being a failed experiment, meaning when the better half returns, we know which Indigo in Andheri we are taking her to.

At: Oberoi Complex, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Call: 8433542222

Indigo Burger Project didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

