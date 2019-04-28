For the future Phalkes

things-to-do

A workshop will introduce children to the history of cinema and the language of the moving image

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur introduces children to the zoetrope at a workshop

In a world bombarded with images, it is difficult to imagine the humble beginnings of motion picture. And it's more so for kids, far removed from the world of black-and-white films or even Doordarshan, whose sources of entertainment include sleek tablets and cellphones that show no trace of the evolution. "But when it comes to raising awareness on the preservation [of our cinematic heritage], we need to start early," says Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, filmmaker, archivist and founder director of Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

This Saturday, Dungarpur together with award-winning actor Irawati Harshe Mayadev will conduct a workshop called Do You Speak Cinema? It's an educational programme for seven- to 10-year-olds developed by the FHF. The two-module workshop will introduce children to the history of cinema and how visual images can be read like text, while ensuring that they get hands-on experience. "We'll be showing kids movies on 16 mm film projectors, and they will also get to draw on celluloid. The concept of persistence of vision will be introduced through optical devices like the zoetrope," informs Dungarpur, adding that the idea behind what an archive is and its importance will be woven into the session.



The kids will be shown several Chaplin movies

What better way to immerse participants in the magic of cinema than through a curated film viewing experience? Dungarpur promises there is enough room for it with the screening of films like the Lumiere Brothers' iconic The Arrival of a Train, which was one of the first films to be shown to the public and nearly caused a panic, as well as several of Charlie Chaplin classics including Citylights. But what he is particularly keen on is introducing children to the films of Dadasaheb Phalke, starting with Raja Harishchandra (1913) and Kaliya Mardan (1919).

The engagement doesn't end with the workshop. Several kids who have attended its first two editions held in 2016 and 2017 have been encouraged to visit the FHF archive in Tardeo for projects and internships. "When we engage with young minds, it is only going to benefit the society in the long run," concludes Dungarpur.

On: May 4, 2 pm to 5.30 pm

At: British Council, 901, 9th floor, Tower 1, One Indiabulls Centre, Prabhadevi.

Register: contact@filmheritagefoundation.co.in

