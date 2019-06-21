For the gem of a man

things-to-do

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Hardik Pandya wishes to contest that. A stylist says, if guys must wear them, here's how

Rannvijay Singh

Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya's latest accessories — a tiny cricket bat and a ball from the necklace — crafted using diamonds, is making the stone as well as donning adornments cool for men. But, there are many combinations that could go wrong if you just blindly grab a pendant or ring. Stylist Isha Bhansali recommends four stone-based accessories that work for men this season.

Pendant

Opt for one big chunky stone pendant as this makes a statement and can go with anything.

A bomber or trucker jacket will give it a grunge vibe. It will look best teamed with a crew neck or a turtle tee. If you want to wear it on the beach, opt for a Cuban printed shirt.

Make it subtle and not too shiny. Ensure you set the stone in a silver chain

Choose a piece that's not too long or short like a choker.

Finger rings



Hardik Pandya

Don't pick the navratna style unless you're a believer.

Neutral colour stones such as black, white or dark greens look great. A chunky grey stone ring with plain silver bands can also work as a good combination.

The grunge outfit or a simple crisp white kurta will complete the look.

For diamond rings, opt for smaller stones. Stick to silver as the base. Gold will look feminine and won't complement it well.

Earrings

You have to be subtle so either wear a solitaire or a marquis to make it classy.

Wear it only on one ear, unless you're taking the ethnic route. But you can pull off studs on both ears if you're wearing a kurta. Just make sure that the stone colour doesn't clash with the colour of your kurta or that it's not too huge or ornate.

For a gangsta look, wear it with a buttoned down printed shirt.

Black works best when you want to wear diamond studs. It's subtle and just adds a tinge of bling to the outfit.

