For the gem of a man

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Hardik Pandya wishes to contest that. A stylist says, if guys must wear them, here's how
Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya's latest accessories — a tiny cricket bat and a ball from the necklace — crafted using diamonds, is making the stone as well as donning adornments cool for men. But, there are many combinations that could go wrong if you just blindly grab a pendant or ring. Stylist Isha Bhansali recommends four stone-based accessories that work for men this season.
Pendant
- Opt for one big chunky stone pendant as this makes a statement and can go with anything.
- A bomber or trucker jacket will give it a grunge vibe. It will look best teamed with a crew neck or a turtle tee. If you want to wear it on the beach, opt for a Cuban printed shirt.
- Make it subtle and not too shiny. Ensure you set the stone in a silver chain
- Choose a piece that's not too long or short like a choker.
Finger rings
Hardik Pandya
- Don't pick the navratna style unless you're a believer.
- Neutral colour stones such as black, white or dark greens look great. A chunky grey stone ring with plain silver bands can also work as a good combination.
- The grunge outfit or a simple crisp white kurta will complete the look.
- For diamond rings, opt for smaller stones. Stick to silver as the base. Gold will look feminine and won't complement it well.
Earrings
- You have to be subtle so either wear a solitaire or a marquis to make it classy.
- Wear it only on one ear, unless you're taking the ethnic route. But you can pull off studs on both ears if you're wearing a kurta. Just make sure that the stone colour doesn't clash with the colour of your kurta or that it's not too huge or ornate.
- For a gangsta look, wear it with a buttoned down printed shirt.
- Black works best when you want to wear diamond studs. It's subtle and just adds a tinge of bling to the outfit.
