Search

For the ladies

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 10:12 IST | Prachi Sibal | Mumbai

An evening of fun with quizzes, bingo and offers

.
.

Attend

Women's Day is nearly here and it's time to connect with your girls and head out for Girls’ Night Out — The Bar Crawl, an evening of fun with quizzes, bingo and offers.

On March 5, 7 pm
At High Street Phoenix, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 299

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK