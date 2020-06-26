For the little one and you

Keeping the little ones engaged remains quite a task for parents across the globe. And it gets especially tougher if it is toddlers you are dealing with. City-based influencer and designer Simone Khambatta knew she wasn't alone when she needed to shop for her children and found no way to. At the same time, she knew, brands were bleeding and could do with a way to sell products to their target audience. Thus came together the idea of an online pop-up, MamaSays, which would cater to both. Over this two-day event, toys and gaming ideas, baby essentials, furnishings and healthy snacks for kids, will all find a new home. "We are also trying to keep it current and essential, and avoiding party clothes and such items that may not be usable in the near future," Khambatta says. Also on offer will be services by professional child photographer Falguni Kharwa. "In the absence of photo shoots, she will help recreate long-distance options with backdrops," she explains.

Simone Khambatta with her children

On June 26 and 27

Log on to mamasayspopup.in

