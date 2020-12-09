For the love of Mumbai

Indian screenwriter, photographer and filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala and journalist, publisher and storyteller, Meher Marfatia, have been chronicling the city for decades. Taraporevala, through the lens of her camera; Marfatia, through her writings. The powerhouse duo who share a passion for Mumbai and its ordinary inhabitants with extraordinary lives will deliver a talk titled The Vanishing City.



Sooni Taraporevala and Meher Marfatia

A key question that they will address is whether the cosmopolitanism of this megapolis is disappearing in a climate of increasing intolerance. Both admit that while several physical elements in the city may be vanishing with time and changing attitudes, there is still enough evidence of communal harmony, of astounding stories of ordinary people trying to find meaning in this madness.

And so if you're a Mumbai lover, looking forward to celebrating its resilient spirit, this will engage you.

On Tomorrow, 7.30 pm to 8.15 pm

Log on to themarketplace.wzcc.org/product/the-vanishing-city/

Cost Rs 100

