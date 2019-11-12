For the love of reading

If you have piles of old books at home and are itching to de-clutter, join the ongoing book donation drive at this eatery. The books collected will be used to help the underprivileged. There will also be a story telling competition for kids organised by Spark-A-Change Foundation at the Juhu outlet on Children's Day.

TILL November 14

AT Fable Café & Bar, Shop 3, NS Road Number 13, Vithal Nagar, Juhu. (Also in Lokhandwala, Powai).

CALL 66710088 (Juhu)

FREE

