For the love of the lab: A peek into TIFR's laboratories

things-to-do

Ahead of National Science Day, peek into TIFR's laboratories and probe about the future of Earth from experts

A representative photo of an unknown planet

There is still a long time left for it. But there will eventually come a day when, as a species, we will have to pack our bags and bid goodbye to our home planet. This isn't just wild fantasy. Global scientists have been speculating about how the human race is heading towards a situation where vacating not just Earth, but the entire solar system might become necessary. And a talk at an event that will be held this weekend at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), ahead of National Science Day on February 28, will discuss the long-term future of mankind, and the possibilities of life existing outside our known boundaries.

"People have long been looking for planets away from our own solar system. We have scientists all over the world searching through Kepler and other missions to find out whether such places indeed exist. And if there is a possibility of these planets being there, then it could also be that there's a place that is habitable, where life can exist. So, there has been talk about an eventual exodus from the solar system. But we need to be ready. That's what this talk is about," shares Surendra Kulkarni, TIFR's technical director.



Ruben's tube

He adds that the day-long event will involve a host of other activities. There will be stalls where people will be introduced to the basics of maths, chemistry and biology. Then there's a show where experts will demonstrate how liquid nitrogen is used to cool different objects that are used in experiments. Another demonstration involves a Ruben's Tube, a gadget that uses jets of fire to make sound waves visible. But the highlight of the show is a visit to the laboratories at TIFR. That's where some of the leading scientists in the country are carrying out cutting-edge research, which visitors will now be partly privy to.

The experience, Kulkarni continues, is aimed at instilling a scientific temperament in the populace. He says, "Our school curricula are a by-rote kind of practice taught in an incorrect way. Children aren't encouraged to ask questions because their teachers feel insulted. But here, we would like to have people come and ask us questions, and then build on the answers. And no question is irrelevant. On the contrary, a question that hasn't been asked is a stupid one. So, just ask. In my childhood, there were encyclopedias and libraries. But we have Google baba now. So where is the problem?"

On February 24, 9.30 am

At TIFR, Navy Nagar, Colaba.

Call 22782000

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates