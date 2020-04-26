For the love of wrestle mania

If you were a '90s kid, you would remember playing Trump cards and watching WWF. This writer's favourite was Razor Ramon, the bad, bad boy with a toothpick between his lips.

As the 2000s rolled in, the fascination for men in tight undies fighting each other faded. But muscian brothers Sharang and Shardul Sasan, who head a band called The Identity Crisis, are working towards bringing wrestling fever back. Their YouTube show, The Last Men Standing, has them discuss All Elite Wrestling, and their passion in the subject shines through, from their anecdotes to the trivia they dole out.

Edited excerpts from an interview.

How did your love for wrestling begin?

My brother and I have grown up watching Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H and many others from the 'Attitude Era' of WWE. Through this 18-year-long journey, we've stayed hardcore fans of pro-wrestling, so much so that we even went to see WrestleMania 29 in New York in 2013. During this time, we were getting tired of how WWE was presenting its product and looked to get our wrestling fix elsewhere. At the time, we discovered a wrestling YouTube web series called, Being The Elite. It showed us the world of independent wrestling that we'd never seen before, and slowly, we fell in love with these new wrestling personalities. They then decided to start their own company in 2019, called All Elite Wrestling. As we watched it come into it's own, we re-discovered our love for wrestling. We realised that AEW didn't have a television deal in India, even though it had signed lucrative tie ups with TNT in the United States and ITV in the UK to broadcast their weekly show, Dynamite. We decided we'd be the eyes and ears of AEW in India.

And what does your niche show aim to achieve?

India has a strong and ardent fan base that loves pro wrestling. WWE has done multiple sold-out shows in India and AEW has proved to be a true alternative to WWE. Through our show, we hope to get the lapsed fans to start watching wrestling again. The best way to do that was to start a web series and host it on YouTube to spread the word.

What has the reaction been like?

We started the show in April 2020, so it's still nascent but the reaction has been good. A lot of our common friends have asked to be on the show and make guest appearances.

How do you plan to keep it interesting?

We have a mini-series within the show that educates viewers about wrestling in a fun way and challenges myths around the sport.

How does the love for music and wrestling co-exist?

The best person to answer that would be Chris Jericho! But honestly, they are two separate passions that we share. We were exposed to wrestling and rock 'n' roll music early and that played an important role in the way we creatively express ourselves today.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news