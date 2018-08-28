For the senses

things-to-do

Create a perfume to take home with you at the weekend workshop

Participants at an earlier edition of the workshop

It's fascinating how the dazzling array of fragrances that nature has to offer can be distilled into tiny bottles that you can buy off the shelf. For those of you who have always wanted to pursue perfumery as more than a hobby, an introductory workshop will take you through 40 different fragrance profiles, blending techniques and the basics of perfume making.

Organised by a herbal skin care brand, the workshop will suggest tips and tricks on how to blend multiple smells to create a fragrance, which you then get to take home. Participants can discover the world of fragrances with ingredients sourced from France, Turkey, Bangkok and India in a matter of three hours.

On: September 1, 11 am to 2 pm

At: Doolally Taproom, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.

Call: 9833192304

Cost: Rs 2,800

