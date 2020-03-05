For the third day, Parliament disrupted over Delhi riots

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third day on Wednesday as opposition parties created uproar demanding an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned soon after 11 am, then at noon and finally for the day a little past 2 pm. The Opposition parties were demanding an immediate discussion on Delhi violence but Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it can be taken up on March 11 in the Lower House and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha. Still, the opposition continued the protest storming the well on several occasions.

Opposition parties continued to demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and continued to chant slogans - 'Modi Sarkar Shame Shame', 'Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do'. Earlier, about 30 Congress members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and displayed placards, demanding the resignation of Shah. Aggrieved over the conduct of Members of Parliament in the house, primarily because of the Opposition, the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refused to monitor the proceedings on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned on Wednesday following uproar by opposition parties over the violence.

SC refers plea to HC

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to hear on March 6 a plea seeking lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to recent the riots and said it may also explore the possibility of "peaceful resolution" of the dispute".

LS passes Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill

A bill to provide an opportunity to taxpayers to settle their tax disputes by paying just due taxes with complete waiver of interest and penalty by March 31 was approved by Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House on March 2, was passed amid the din.

