For timepass only

Art be so cool

The @classicalartshits and @artmemescentral pages on Instagram are for connoisseurs of good art, and even otherwise. The curators pick up pictures of some of the most famous paintings and embellish them with photoshopped adds-on. For instance, we love Michelangelo's celebrated fresco painting, The Creation of Adam, which has Adam and God reach out for a dog.

Random (a)musings

The desi meme page, @ghantaa, doesn't follow a particular theme. For the most part, it lifts off scenes from Bollywood movies or Indian television shows and serials, peppering it with some "hasee-mazak". We enjoyed the Smriti Irani meme with her looking extremely bored and lost during a Parliament session, which has been captioned: When no one tells you answer in exam (sic). Or, the look on your face when you open a box of cookies expecting a sewing kit, but actually find real cookies inside it—that reaction of shock is definitely, something else.

Witty one-liners

The @chai_sutta page is a brilliant curation of funny one-liners picked up from other Twitter and Instagram accounts. From "I don't know how to start a conversation, so I'll send you a meme" to "Indians don't motivate, they just say, 'kya hua? Phat gai?" these are relatable life truths.

Truth is bitter (and funny)

Go through s**t, Grow through s**t. That really is the motto of @shitology, a page on Instagram and Twitter we love going back to whenever we need to hear bitter truths, but with a dose of slapstick humour. Read this: My stomach is flat, just that the 'L' is silent. Or this: Some people just need a kiss on the neck from a crocodile. Very so often, famous mushy lines and sayings are turned on their head, and we love those too. Here's an example: "Some days you meet someone and you immediately know you want to spend the rest of your days 'without' them." There is also the occasional pep talk.

