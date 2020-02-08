For Vicky Kaushal, being in love is the best feeling; what's he hinting at?

Vicky Kaushal is in no mood to talk about rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif. The actor has reportedly said he wants to stay mum to avoid giving credence to more theories about them. We all know that Kat and he are good friends or should we say special?

At the same time, he does not want to lie. By not saying much, he's said a lot. Considering Valentine's Day is around the corner, Kaushal describes being in love as the 'best feeling'. Just say it, Kaushal.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in a whole new avatar in a horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is Karan Johar's first horror movie production after his 2005 movie Kaal. Speaking about it, Vicky had told IANS, "Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and I are really scared of horror films. The only person on the team who is enthusiastic about horror films is our director! Thank god Bhanu Pratap Singh enjoys horror films. He does watch them and so he made the film."

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The film releases on February 21, 2020.

