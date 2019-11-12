For Yami Gautam, reel inspires real

Yami Gautam's act as TikTok lover Pari Mishra in Bala could may as well have doubled up as an audition for the role of brand ambassador for the video-sharing brand. mid-day has it that the company has reached out to Gautam for an elaborate promotional campaign that will have her share space with social media influencers who use TikTok. The influencer, along with Gautam, will be seen mouthing dialogues from the film. The brand will also help the actor share the message of self-love, as is seen in the film. The actor will meet the top brasses from TikTok today.

A source close to Gautam says, "Yami put in a fair deal of research into understanding how she must aptly portray social media influencers. TikTok wants to bank on the promotion that the film has already done for them. They want to take the character of Pari Mishra to the next level. Well-known influencers will be mimicking Pari from the film. Yami too will take out time to interact with a few TikTok stars, and do joint videos."

Gautam says that there are few instances when people's obsession with the virtual world are so aptly woven into cinematic outings. "I had little idea [about TikTok] before I began researching. A friend guided me through this world. I took my homework seriously. I hope this turns out to be a great collaboration."

Varun Dhawan, who took to social media to praise Gautam for her act in Bala, is the first

actor to have already approached her for a collaboration. "Given that he's doing the film Coolie No 1, I think we should do a video on the song Husn hai suhana," says Gautam.

