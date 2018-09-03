For your little ones

things-to-do

Experience a day out at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park with your children at a unique nature trail

Experience a day out at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park with your children at a unique nature trail. Ideal for family bonding, you can make the most of this classroom inside the city’s scenic forest that comes to life in the rains. Being an easy one, the trail is ideal for both parents and kids to follow.

Take this opportunity to enlighten your child about the flora and fauna found inside the park that might help them gain a better understanding of the environment they live in and the importance of conservation. The picturesque view and the outdoorsy fun may just be the family bonding you need.

ON September 9, 8 am to 11 am

AT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East

LOG ON TO caravantrips.com

COST Rs 750 to Rs 1,250

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates