Forbes '30 under 30' Portia Antonia Alexis reveals the challenges she faced Being A Woman in Business

Portia Antonia Alexis is a woman with diverse talents. A global economic influencer, a media commentator, an author and a campaigner; she has worked in some of the best companies in the world including McKinsey & Company and Newton Asset Management. She was previously into investment banking at Bank of America, At Merrill Lynch, the economic influencer worked as an analyst covering Mergers and Acquisitions. Portia strongly believes that one of the most significant things that stem from educating is the establishment of role models and in future, the world will witness a different kind of representation of economists in the media.

While being a kid, she aimed to become an equestrian or a ballet teacher. However, there was something else written for her and her fondness for Economics and Mathematics made her an economic expert who now analyses solutions of income inequality. "The industry is shifting away from being solely focused on numbers and graphs towards a culture of storytelling, oral histories and qualitative data that celebrates different narratives, often of hardship and—more than ever before — of truth. The story of social mobility and income inequality is now diverse. It’s about the journey of life globally that shapes who we are. It is relatable and real, and it is helping to better connect people around the world to their peers and to unearth potential mentors and role models who can guide us along the way" said Alexis.

A woman being a business analyst and an investment banker is not an easy task. While developing her career, she grew up in an environment that was not supportive of women. The finance industry has got a long way to match the parity with that of the men. However, she always stood out with her achievements and proved her peers wrong with her work. Another barrier that Portia realized was the fact that it becomes strenuous for a woman to manage work-life along with taking care of the family. Over the years, her firm has made a positive effort to retain women. In this dynamic world, Portia Antonia Alexis has made some important contributions to the racial disparities by analyzing the methods used to measure human well-being.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever