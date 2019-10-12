Forbes India Rich List 2019: What the lack of female representation tells us about gender parity

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Forbes India Rich List 2019 was revealed recently and Mukesh Ambani bagged the top spot for the 12th year in a row. While that might be great news for some, it is sad to see the lack of female representation in the top 100 list. Only three women – Savitri Jindal, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Leena Tewari – made it to the list this year. However, 11 women were featured in Forbes' list of world's billionaires in 2018.

Here's taking a look at them:

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (15th rank)

Alice Walton (17th rank)

Jacqueline Mars (33rd rank)

Yang Huiyan (42nd rank)

Susanne Klatten (46th rank)

Laurene Powell Jobs (54th rank)

Abigail Johnson (71st rank)

Iris Fontbona (74th rank)

Gina Rineheart (75th rank)

Kwong Siu-hing (78th rank)

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken (89th rank)

Althouugh 11, too, is a small number, the list did a lot better last year.

One of the likley reasons behind this disparity is that women have different priorities. In her address to Biocon Women Employees on International Women’s Day 2019, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (CMD, Biocon) said, "Society teaches women to be selfless, sensitive, humanitarian and play the role of a nurturer and a caregiver. While men are brought up to be strong, determined and confident. We need a combination of these androgynous attributes in both to build an inclusive, equitable world."

Hopefully, we will see more women on the list in the coming years.

