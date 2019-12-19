Forbes India Top 100: Kartik Aaryan makes his debut in the list

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The most prestigious brand Forbes India, annually puts out, a powerful listing of top 100 known celebrities from different spheres who have earned great moolah in the current year. Well, this year, there have been a lot of new names that have been added to this list and one of them which surprises all of us is none other than Kartik Aaryan.

The actor has made his debut in the Forbes India's top 100 list. Aaryan, with his various big projects and multiple brand commercials, has garnered the 67th spot in this illustrious list. This year itself he has delivered two big hits – Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. It's really commendable for an actor to achieve this feat in such an early stage of his career. With back-to-back hits, Aaryan has become a nationwide phenomenon. He has taken the internet-frenzy crowd by a storm with his various antics on social media and today he's one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

Aaryan is currently basking in the glory that his film, Pati Patni Aur Who, has achieved. The film's success has further cemented his place and made him box-office's new poster-boy. In 2020, the young actor has three big projects – Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dostana 2. Looks like there is no stopping the actor, whose aim is to take the nation and the industry by a storm.

