Force Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat on ventilator support

Director Nishikant Kamat, who had helmed Bollywood movies such as John Abraham-starrer Force, Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam, is very critical and on ventilator support, as confirmed by actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Milap Zaveri. Amid hoax of Kamat's death, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let's pray for him. [sic]"

Milap Zaveri too tweeted about the same. Here's what he wrote:

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

He further tweeted, "Sadly the end seems inevitable anytime soon. But as of now Nishikant is still on ventilator. [sic]"

The filmmaker is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for cirrhosis of liver. He suffered a relapse. He was brought to AIG hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31, with jaundice and abdominal distention. Kamat was diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections and was in the Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of gastroenterologists, hepatologist, critical care and others.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and the John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome among others. He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial Dombivali Fast and Ritesih Deshmukh-starrer Lai Bhaari. The filmmaker also featured in the Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and his 2016 directorial Rocky Handsome as an actor.

Our prayers for his recovery!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news