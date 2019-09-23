Forced U-turn: MCA will now grant voting rights to players

With the Supreme Court's judgment on Friday setting the ball rolling for state cricket associations to hold elections, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is likely to finish their process by the second week of October.

The BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) had set September 28 as the deadline for state units to conduct their elections in order to issue a 21-day notice for the BCCI polls. However, Friday's SC judgment relaxed the notice period clause.

The MCA is also set to give voting rights to its international cricketers for the forthcoming polls; the process to be initiated by the electoral officer.

MCA's objection

However, in the Interlocutory Application filed in the Supreme Court, the MCA has objected to giving voting rights to international cricketers as per the Justice Lodha committee reforms. In its application, MCA had reasoned: "It may be appropriate to note that the applicant association is having only clubs as members who are given voting rights and no individual members like Hon. members, patron members have any voting rights.

"Also the Lodha Committee had only recommended that international players should be granted memberships of the association. Assigning voting rights to international cricketers would amount to altering the foundation of the applicant association."

The MCA had, however, no objection in providing international cricketers associate membership which will allow them to attend general body meetings.

When asked about the reason for this change in stance, an MCA official said: "The Supreme Court wants state associations to hold elections. Whatever objections we have raised will be dealt only after the elections are concluded. So, as per the constitution, we will have to give international cricketers voting rights this time."

Mumbai has produced maximum number of international cricketers and their vote will play a crucial role in MCA elections.

Meanwhile, today's Bombay High Court hearing is a top priority as the MCA seeks permission to amend their existing constitution which was registered by the HC-appointed CoA. The Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha and the BCCI CoA are satisfied with the MCA having a 17-member Apex Council instead of just nine as per the current constitution.

Which Patil will it be?

Meanwhile, there is buzz that former vice-president Vijay Patil is the most preferred choice to head the association. There is also talk of making former India batsman and ex-chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil the next MCA president.

