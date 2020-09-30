Forcible cremation shameful move of Uttar Pradesh government: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed the "forcible cremation" of the Hathras gang-rape victim by police as a "shameful" move of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"It is a shameful move of the state government to oppress the Dalits and show them their place in society," he tweeted in Hindi, tagging a news report on the cremation of the 19-year-old woman.

"Our fight is against this despicable thinking," the Congress leader added.

Earlier, the party had demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation for "not acting in time".

The 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras was cremated early Wednesday in her native village amid tight security.

