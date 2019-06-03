Ford v Ferrari trailer: Matt Damon and Christian Bale work magic on the screen
The trailer of the highly-anticipated Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale is finally here and it is everything! The trailer has all the elements - thrill, drama, and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens
Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale have come together to star in Ford v Ferrari. The film is based on the true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
The trailer of the highly-anticipated Ford v Ferrari is finally here and it is everything! The trailer has all the elements - thrill, drama, and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.
Watch the trailer of Ford v Ferrari here:
The makers of the film shared the intriguing trailer on the movie's Twitter handle. "Watch the new trailer for #FORDvFERRARI directed by James Mangold, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. In theaters November 15," the caption read.
The 2 minutes 24 seconds trailer begins with Ken Miles (Christian Bale) staring out at a race track with his young son. "Out there is the perfect lap. You see it?" he says. When his son says he thinks he can, Miles responds, "Most people can't." A few moments into the trailer, Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) is approached by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and the company to build the fastest car ever to take down Ferrari's crown as the best racing car manufacturer.
The fascinating trailer promises a speedy and bumpy ride. It shows the dirty work of car engineering, including several crash scenes that send 1960-era race cars flying through the air. Apart from Damon and Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon also star in the upcoming film which hits the theatres on November 15.
Also read: Christian Bale: I like chaos
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
- Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat: You can't write a romantic scene with Salman and Katrina
- #MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again
- Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun
- Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post
- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?
- Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Is Katrina worried about Janhvi's 'very, very short shorts'?