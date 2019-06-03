Ford v Ferrari trailer: Matt Damon and Christian Bale work magic on the screen

hollywood

The trailer of the highly-anticipated Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale is finally here and it is everything! The trailer has all the elements - thrill, drama, and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens

A still from the trailer

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale have come together to star in Ford v Ferrari. The film is based on the true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Watch the trailer of Ford v Ferrari here:

The makers of the film shared the intriguing trailer on the movie's Twitter handle. "Watch the new trailer for #FORDvFERRARI directed by James Mangold, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. In theaters November 15," the caption read.

The 2 minutes 24 seconds trailer begins with Ken Miles (Christian Bale) staring out at a race track with his young son. "Out there is the perfect lap. You see it?" he says. When his son says he thinks he can, Miles responds, "Most people can't." A few moments into the trailer, Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) is approached by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and the company to build the fastest car ever to take down Ferrari's crown as the best racing car manufacturer.

The fascinating trailer promises a speedy and bumpy ride. It shows the dirty work of car engineering, including several crash scenes that send 1960-era race cars flying through the air. Apart from Damon and Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon also star in the upcoming film which hits the theatres on November 15.

