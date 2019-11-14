Ford Vs Ferrari Movie Review - Turbo charged Racy Biopic

Ford vs Ferrari

U/A: Action, Drama, Biography

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas

Rating:

James Mangold's film, one of the latest true stories out of Hollywood, is a '60s based adrenaline gusher that highlights the contributions of competitive race car driver turned entrepreneur Carol Shelby (Matt Damon), fellow competitor and genius mechanic Ken Miles (Christian Bale) and their team-up with some of the world's most admired men of Business including Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal), Leo Beebe (Josh Lucas) and Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) to produce a car race enthusiast's dream-come-true.

This film is as terrific on craftsmanship as it is thrilling. The ever-versatile Mangold who has helmed diverse films 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line, Kate & Leopold, Logan and several others, turns to sports biopic in Ford v Ferrari. The film tells the true story of Ford Motor Company's build-up to an unassailable race car that eventually takes on Ferrari at 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's oldest, most grueling and prestigious sports car race.

Check out the trailer here:

The premise of Ford v Ferrari focusses on Henry Ford II being given an idea to create the fastest race car in the world because of which he engages Carol Shelby and Ken Miles ( rather reluctantly) in order to gain a step-up on Ferrari.

Note-worthy performances from the entire cast and especially from Bale, Damon, Balfe as Miles' wife and Noah Jupe as his son, thrilling visuals and pacy edits, immersive sound, and an intriguing friendship story makes this film a winner. The writing may be a little dull in portions but Mangold keeps the narrative swift and, coupled with Phedon Papamichael's ace lensing, lends an edgy resonance that is all-encompassing. This film has great sporting action, powerfully engaging emotional drama and risky heart-in-your-mouth thrills to keep you invested and engaged throughout.

