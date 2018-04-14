Foreign Consulate officer molested in Kolkata

The middle-aged woman complained to the Shakespeare Sarani police station that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street



Representational picture

A senior official of a foreign Consulate office in Kolkata was allegedly molested by a man in its vicinity, police said on Saturday. The middle-aged woman complained to the Shakespeare Sarani police station that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

Acting on the woman's complaint, police ran a check of the CCTV footage and the man was identified as Rohit Agarwal, a third year commerce student of a college in south Kolkata. He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in judicial custody, Tripathi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever