MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Foreign currency worth Rs 71 lakh seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

Published: Sep 22, 2019, 15:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

During the interrogation, Ativ Paresh Mehta could not produce any valid document. The case has been handed over to Customs officials for further investigation

Foreign currency worth Rs 71 lakh seized from passenger at Mumbai airport
This picture has been used for representational purpose

Foreign currency worth approximately Rs 71 lakh were confiscated by The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, in Mumbai on Saturday night.

The Indian passenger identified as Ativ Paresh Mehta was bound for Hong Kong by a Cathay Pacific flight when the currency was seized from his hand baggage during the pre-embarkation security check at the international security hold area of Terminal 2.

During the interrogation, Mehta could not produce any valid document. The case has been handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai airportchhatrapati shivaji international airport

Liquor worth Rs. 20 Lakhs destroyed ahead of panchayat polls

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK