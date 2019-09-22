Foreign currency worth Rs 71 lakh seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Foreign currency worth approximately Rs 71 lakh were confiscated by The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, in Mumbai on Saturday night.

The Indian passenger identified as Ativ Paresh Mehta was bound for Hong Kong by a Cathay Pacific flight when the currency was seized from his hand baggage during the pre-embarkation security check at the international security hold area of Terminal 2.

During the interrogation, Mehta could not produce any valid document. The case has been handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates