Foreign films that stand a chance to win big at the Oscars 2019

These foreign films have made it to the Oscars 2019 nominations. Take a look and put them in your must-watch list

Roma and Period. End Of A Sentence. Pictures/Instagram

Every Oscar season, the Academy nominates non-Hollywood films that stand out in the global scenario with the messages they propound, the diversity they represent, and the many perspectives they reveal of the society; essentially, a mini trip around the world for the audiences. Here's a look at the films that have made the list this year:

Cold War (Poland)

A historical-drama, Pawl Pawlikowski's Cold War attempts to add a splash of life, passion, vibrancy and romance to the otherwise bitter, bleak period of the Cold War. The film follows the story of two artists - a music director and a singer in post-war Poland, who attempt to escape the shackles of communism to the paradise of creative freedom – the West. Pawlikowski captures every nuance, every emotion in every shot, making the film a multi-sensory experience.

Never Look Away (Germany)

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's historical drama Never Look Away is a class apart, not only because it is beautifully and poignantly written, but also because it juxtaposes art with the carnage of emotions of the post-war period. It tells a tale of identity and belonging while keeping in mind the political and ideological turmoil that ravaged society during that time. The film attempts to show the viewer the stark difference between east and west Germany, and how narrow domestic walls of division are deterrents to affirmative progression.

Roma (Mexico)

A semi-autobiographical drama, Alfonso Cuaron's Roma is set against the backdrop of 1970s Mexico and traces the life of a live-in housekeeper Cleo in Mexico City's Colonio Roma neighbourhood. It narrates the socio-political perspectives of the Mexican society before, during and after the Corpus Christi massacre of 1971. Poignantly portrayed and powerfully performed, the film deals with many issues such as infidelity, abandonment, sisterhood and camaraderie with great maturity, poise and emotion and seeks to bring home the broader message of acceptance, love and resilience.

Shoplifters (Japan)

Hirakazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters paints a realistic picture of urban Japan, where due to mass industrialisation, income gaps have widened resulting in abject poverty among sections of people. Following the story of a poverty-stricken family affected by the above, the film narrates as to how they survive and subsist by shoplifting, and how factors such as morals and the human conscience play into it.

Period. End of Sentence. (India)

Rayka Zehtabchi's Period. End Of Sentence. is a definite must-watch this year, not only because it is brilliantly scripted, acted and directed, but also because it talks about the very-sensitive social stigma hovering around menstruation and female reproductive health, in the Indian context. Based on a true incident, the film elucidates the journey of real-life Pad-Man Arunachalam Muruganathan, as he meanders through various social, cultural and psychological biases in an effort to normalise menstruation.

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Nadine Labaki's Capernaum is a Lebanese drama that attempts to look at the utter strife, violence and carnage that is brought about by conflicts that ravaged parts of the middle-east and North Africa. It tries to further intensify this narrative by showing the evils of war through the eyes of a child - his emotions and perspectives on this horrible state of affairs.

