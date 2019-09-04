Search

Foreign journalists can visit Assam, says Union Home Ministry

Updated: Sep 04, 2019, 16:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The spokesperson also said that the responsibility of publication of such information, and its consequences lie entirely with the media house concerned

Foreign journalists can visit Assam, says Union Home Ministry
Ministry of External Affairs. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry said that any foreign journalist, whether that person is based in India or not, can visit Assam after taking the necessary permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to official sources, the Home Ministry will be consulted internally by the MEA before issuing such permission to any Journalist.

The officials said, "There is no PAP (Protected Area Permit) or RAP (Restricted Area Permit) in the state of Assam. Thus no PAP or RAP is needed by a foreign journalist." The Home Ministry's decision comes after a news report mentioned that "all foreign journalists working in Assam have been asked to leave the state," reports news agency IANS.

Also Read: Don't believe in rumours about NRC, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Home Ministry spokesperson Vasudha Gupta through a tweet denied the report. In her tweet, Vasudha said that the information about Journalist being asked to leave Assam is misleading and incorrect. The spokesperson also said that the responsibility of publication of such information, and its consequences lie entirely with the media house concerned.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai, offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

home ministryamit shahnew delhinational news

Heavy showers in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Railway services disrupted

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK