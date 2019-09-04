Foreign journalists can visit Assam, says Union Home Ministry

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry said that any foreign journalist, whether that person is based in India or not, can visit Assam after taking the necessary permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to official sources, the Home Ministry will be consulted internally by the MEA before issuing such permission to any Journalist.

The Union Home Ministry on September 4 said that any foreign #journalist, whether based in India or not, can visit Assam after taking permission of the Ministry of External Affairs (#MEA).



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/4ShaRD7vDf — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 4, 2019

The officials said, "There is no PAP (Protected Area Permit) or RAP (Restricted Area Permit) in the state of Assam. Thus no PAP or RAP is needed by a foreign journalist." The Home Ministry's decision comes after a news report mentioned that "all foreign journalists working in Assam have been asked to leave the state," reports news agency IANS.

Any foreign journalist,whether already based in India or not, can visit Assam after taking permission of MEA



MHA is consulted internally by MEA before issuing this permission. There is no PAP or RAP area in the state of Assam. Thus no PAP or RAP is needed by a foreign journalist — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 4, 2019

Also Read: Don't believe in rumours about NRC, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Home Ministry spokesperson Vasudha Gupta through a tweet denied the report. In her tweet, Vasudha said that the information about Journalist being asked to leave Assam is misleading and incorrect. The spokesperson also said that the responsibility of publication of such information, and its consequences lie entirely with the media house concerned.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai, offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates