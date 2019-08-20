Foreign Minister S Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

international

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that he had a fruitful interaction with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

S Jaishankar addresses the media in Bangladesh. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and said that India is looking forward to hosting her in October this year. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh met his counterpart A K Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

and India is looking forward to host Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi in October. pic.twitter.com/rF5QDtA5Kc — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Jaishankar described India-Bangladesh relations as a role model for other South Asian countries. Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Riva Ganguly Das is scheduled to host a private dinner for the minister tonight.

Dr. S Jaishankar also visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation.

On the other hand, S Jaishankar was the Foreign Secretary during the first Modi government and he was inducted into the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning to power again. In July, S Jaishankar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat and by doing so he joined a battery of luminaries to represent the state in the upper house of Parliament.

Besides Jaishankar, other prominent leaders who went to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat were former President Pranab Mukherjee, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and former BJP chief Bangaru Laxman.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and in June 2019, the Executive Council of JNU decided to honour Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar with the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' on the third convocation of the university, which will be held in August 2019.

Jaishankar studied in the School of International Studies where he completed his M Phil and Doctoral research with the specialisation in nuclear diplomacy.

With inputs from ANI

