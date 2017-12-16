Foreign national arrested in Mumbai, cocaine worth Rs 6 lakhs seized

Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a foreign national for allegedly supplying drugs including cocaine to clients in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a foreign national for allegedly supplying drugs including cocaine to clients in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri. Police said that Ajah Osi Andrew, 41, a Nigerian national, was nabbed by the Bandra unit of the ANC when he had come to sell narcotics to some high-profile persons in the area.





"We have arrested Andrew on the information of a drug deal yesterday. He is one of the main suppliers of cocaine in the Lokhandwala area. We have recovered 118 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 6 lakhs, from him," Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) told PTI. The official added that the police suspects that

Andrew was providing drugs to some high-profile clients in the area.



Lande added that the police was also investigating whether Andrew and Bakul Chanderia, an alleged drug-dealer arrested by ANC earlier, have any common link.

Chanderia, also active in Lokhandwala and some other posh suburbs according to police, was arrested on December 9 from his residence in Khar. "During Chanderia's interrogation it was revealed that he was procuring drugs from Nigerian nationals. Following this we are exploring whether Chanderia and Andrew have a common link," Lande said.



Police had seized 106 grams of cocaine worth over Rs 8 lakh and 90 LSD dots worth over Rs 4 lakh from the residence of Chanderia. Police said that Mira Road-resident Andrew was produced in court which remanded him to police custody till December 21.



Chanderia's police custody too was extended till December 21, police said.