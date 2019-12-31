Forensic experts to testify in Sheena Bora murder

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On January 3, senior forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh, will appear before the special CBI court in Mumbai that is hearing the Sheena Bora murder case.

The special CBI court on December 17, had issued summons to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic and Toxicology Department, AIIMS, and Sunil Kumar Tripathi, professor and former HOD, IMS, BHU for their analysis on the skeletal remains allegedly of Sheena Bora.

Dr Gupta has probed numerous high-profile cases including the death of Sunanda Pushkar. On December 23, the AIIMS board under the leadership of Dr Gupta conducted the second autopsy on the bodies of the four alleged rapists and murderers of a veterinary doctor, who were killed in a police encounter in Telangana.

Sources said, "The skeletal remains in the case of Sheena Bora were submitted to the AIIMS forensic board by the CBI sometime in the second week of October 2015 and after an extensive study, a forensic team headed by Dr Gupta had confirmed that the deceased was strangled to death. This report was given sometime in December 2015."

Dr Gupta said, "The board had given the final cause of death based on elimination theory. I won't be able to say anything more as I have been summoned as the prosecution (CBI) witness in the case." Tripathi did a superimposition on the skeletal remains and the result matched with that of Sheena. Accordingly, the report was submitted to the CBI.

